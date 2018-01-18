Gen 3 'Pokemon Go' Updates: Kyogre Now Available in the Game Until Feb. 14

Pokemon Official Kyogre is now available in Gen 3 "Pokemon Go."

The Legendary Pokemon Kyogre has now made its way to "Pokemon Go," and the still avid players of the game can encounter the character in Raid Battles for the next few weeks.

After Niantic, "Pokemon Go" developer, teased the arrival of Kyogre in the game's Gen 3, the Sea Basin Pokemon at Gyms in Raid Battles has finally arrived. By far, Kyogre is the second Gen 3 Legendary Pokemon to arrive in the game, following the arrival of Groudon, which has ceased to exist in the Raid Battles since January 15.

Just like other Legendaries featured in the game, players need to team up in order to battle Kyogre. After all, the Pokemon can only be captured once it is defeated. As Kyogre is a Water-type Pokemon, players will need an Electric and Grass-type Pokemon, such as Jolteon, Zapdos, and Exeggutor in order to have an upper hand over it and capture it eventually.

Kyogre will be available to Gen 3 "Pokemon Go" players until February 14.

This early, though, fans are already anticipating the arrival of the Legendary Psychic-type Mewtwo, although Niantic has yet to make an official announcement as to when the character will arrive in the game. What is certain, though, is that, as compared to other Legendaries, Mewtwo will only be seen in the game via invite-only EX Raids.

Meanwhile, it is speculated that Niantic will deliver a game patch to "Pokemon Go" soon, and, according to unconfirmed reports, the patches will be delivered on the same days as those in 2016. Hence, it is speculated that the game will drop some updates on the game before Niantic holds its upcoming Community Day to happen on January 20.

To the uninitiated, Niantic has announced that it is holding a monthly Community Day where players can meet other Trainers in local parks and capture a Pokemon. This month, the event will feature a special type of Pikachu that uses Surf.