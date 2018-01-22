'Get Out' Director and Writer Jordan Peele Announces Acting Retirement

Facebook/GetOutMovie A promotional image for the film "Get Out"

"Get Out" director and writer Jordan Peele is retiring from acting. Last week, Peele confirmed in an interview that he's done with acting and would instead focus on his career as a director.

Following the unexpected success of "Get Out," it looks like Peele is following the footsteps of "Phantom Thread's" Daniel Day-Lewis as he prefers to stay behind the cameras. Last summer, Day-Lewis announced that he would retire from acting and that "Phantom Thread" was his final acting role.

In a recent guesting on "CBS Sunday Morning," as quoted by Entertainment Weekly, Peele revealed that "Get Out" was his last acting role and that he would like to focus on directing, saying that he finds directing more enjoyable than acting. "That's the idea. Daniel Day-Lewis and I are both out. Acting is just nowhere near as fun for me as directing," he said.

Peele's announcement came as a shock for many, especially for fans who love his chemistry with Keegan Michael-Key. Over the years, Peele has drawn much attention as an actor because of his hit series and flicks, particularly "Key and Peele" and "Keanu," both of which he starred with long-time comedy partner Key. He also previously assumed voice roles in the highly acclaimed animated feature "Captain Underpants: The Epic First Movie" and Netflix's "Big Mouth."

Fans point out that although his acting retirement does not mean he cannot direct Key's future projects, his work relationship with his comedy partner will never be the same again without his on-screen presence. Despite his retirement, however, fans still hope that he will make an acting comeback in the future, just as how some actors have returned to acting years after announcing they're done being in front of the cameras.

Meanwhile, Peele successfully showed his gifts as a writer and director with "Get Out," which made $254 million worldwide in 2017. The film recently received multiple nominations from the Golden Globes, Critics' Choice Movie Awards and Screen Actors Guild Awards.