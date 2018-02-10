'Get Shorty' Season 2 Premiere Date, Cast News: Felicity Huffman as an FBI Special Agent

Felicity Huffman, best known for her award-winning role on 'Desperate Housewives," has joined the second season of "Get Shorty." The actress will have a recurring role in the dark comedy series that runs on the premium cable channel Epix.

The actress will tackle the role of FBI Special Agent Clara Dillard. The character has been described as a cross between having the sensibilities of FBI founder J. Edgar Hoover and a hippie.

Dillard will look into Amara and the criminal organization in "Get Shorty" season 2 that would wind her up with Miles (Chris O'Dowd) and Rick's (Ray Romano) path. In the previous season of "Get Shorty," Rick agreed to wear a wire as the FBI began investigating Miles, the career criminal and con artist who's been trying to turn his life around.

Huffman's last full series work on television was in the drama with Timothy Hutton, "American Crime," which aired from 2015 to 2017. She also played and won awards for the role of Lynette Scavo on"Desperate Housewives" from 2004 to 2012.

Epix renewed "Get Shorty" for season 2 in August 2017 for another 10 episode run. The show is based the book that Elmore Leonard wrote and published in 1990. In 1995, John Travolta, Gene Hackman, Danny DeVitto and Renee Russo starred in the movie adaptation. Davey Holes ("Shameless") created the series for the cable network.

"Get Shorty is our most successful original scripted series to date and continues to deliver phenomenal performances," Mark Greenberg, Epix's President and CEO said following the show's renewal. "We are thrilled to be working again with MGM Television, Davey Holmes, Chris O'Dowd, Ray Romano and the Get Shorty team."

The second season on Epix will also star Sarah Stiles, Sean Bridgers, Carolyn Dodd, Lidia Porto, Goya Robles, Megan Stevenson and Lucy Walters. The network has not yet confirmed the new installment's return date but it should be expected to arrive later this year.