'Ghosted' Season 1 Spoilers: Max and Leroy Investigate a Haunted Hayride

Facebook/GhostedonFOX Promotional image for 'Ghosted'

The upcoming episode of "Ghosted" season 1 will see Max (Adam Scott) and Leroy (Craig Robinson) getting to the bottom of a possible paranormal case.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Haunted Hayride," states that a young girl will suddenly disappear at the titular ride. Max and Leroy will be unsure of the situation. It could have something to do with the paranormal, but they will also be suspicious that it could have just been a publicity stunt for the attraction. To find out the truth, Max and Leroy will go undercover. Elsewhere, Barry (Adeel Akhtar) will think of ways on how he can spend more time and "bro-bond" with Max and Leroy.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Max and Leroy donning costumes to go undercover at the haunted hayride. Max is dressed up like a werewolf jock, while Leroy is dressed up like a mummy. They manage to scare each other.

"Why are you screaming at me?" Max yells at Leroy.

"So you won't be embarrassed for being the only one screaming," Leroy answers. "I was doing you a favor."

In the previous episode, titled "Ghost Studz," Max and Leroy went undercover to become part of the crew of "Ghost Studz," a television series that studies the paranormal. The two were tasked to watch over the cast of the show after it was found out that they were going to investigate a mental hospital with actual paranormal activity.

Leroy was feeling particularly out of it because he felt bad that he could not enjoy the perks that should come with his job, given that his job is a secret. In the end, after the four of them stumbled upon a different dimension, Max was able to get them out by constructing a compass.

"Ghosted" season 1 airs Sundays, at 8:30 p.m. EST on FOX.