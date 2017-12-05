'Gilmore Girls' Updates: What Will It Take for Lorelai and Rory to Return?

Facebook/GilmoreGirls Promotional photo for "Gilmore Girls"

"Gilmore Girls" creator Amy Sherman-Palladino recently indicated what it would take for Rory (Alexis Bledel) and Lorelai (Lauren Graham) to return in the potential second part of show's revival on Netflix.

It has been months since Netflix finished airing four 90-minute episodes comprising "A Year in the Life." There have been speculations that the series creators and the network are already talking about the continuation.

Sherman-Palladino confirmed the speculations, she but did not offer any explanation. Recently, she told the Hollywood Reporter that part two is still possible, but there would be many things to consider. According to her, the revival was conceived when the cast and crew sat down and pitched in ideas. She also said that there must be a "right" story and format.

"... The thing about Gilmore Girls is, it's an amorphous thing. The reason that it happened the first time is because we all went to that Austin [ATX] Festival and we all sat together and there was an open bar and we were all sitting there saying, 'It feels good now, let's do it now.' I think it would have to be a similar situation. There would have to be an open bar and we would have to have the right story and the right format and it would have to be a time where the girls and us all felt like, 'Yeah, let's dive in again.' There's nothing being planned right now but it's open if the muse strikes," Sherman-Palladino said.

Fans of the series are in half a mind to not look forward to a continuation of "A Year in the Life." According to speculations, both Netflix and series creators seem to have given up on the idea. Since the revival ended in November last year, there have been no new updates released. The show's official social media accounts, both Instagram and Twitter, have also been inactive since January.

Still, many are hoping that more episodes will be released in the future. Rory's storyline, specifically, needs closure.