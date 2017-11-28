'Gilmore Girls' Updates: Rory's Baby Daddy to Remain Undisclosed?

Facebook/GilmoreGirls Promotional photo for "Gilmore Girls"

Rory's (Alexis Bledel) secret will probably remain undisclosed in the "Gilmore Girls" revival on Netflix.

Recent speculations indicate that there will be no second part for "A Year in the Life." According to Refinery29, Netflix and series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino have shown no proof of a solid plan to continue Rory and Lorelai's (Lauren Graham) story. Since the revival ended in November last year, no updates have been released with regards to a season two. The show's official Instagram and Twitter accounts have also been inactive since January, fueling rumors that the Gilmores' story has indeed ended.

Another argument support the theory that "A Year in the Life" will not have a second part is the fact that most of the series' lead actors are currently busy with their own projects. Milo Ventimiglia, who played Jess, already expressed that he would not be part of the continuation in case there would be one. Graham is part of HBO's comedy series "Curb Your Enthusiasm," while Liza Weil, who played Paris, is a regular on ABC's "How to Get Away with Murder." Melissa McCarthy, who played Sookie, has her fair share of projects. Bledel, of course, recently won an Emmy for her work on "The Handmaid's Tale."

It looks like the fans will just have to accept that Rory's baby daddy will remain a mystery. During the end of the four-part revival, she told her mother that she was pregnant. Rory did not mention the name of her child's father and Lorelai did not ask.

Spoilers for the potential storyline of season 2 indicate that Logan (Matt Czuchry) was the one who made Rory pregnant. Lorelai's reaction to her daughter's revelation is expected to be tackled, as well as her subsequent desire to hunt down the Huntzberger heir. Logan will probably do not know what hit him when Lorelai gets her hands on him.