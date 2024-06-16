Home Opinion As a first-time dad, here's what I learned

Becoming a father for the first time is a wild journey. You never know what the next day will bring, but I wouldn’t trade it for the world. My daughter, Thea, just celebrated her first birthday in May and it might sound cliché whenever people say, “time flies,” but let me tell you, it’s true.

The past year hasn’t been all sunshine and flowers. But leaning on my faith has provided the confidence, guidance, and support I need to try to be the best dad I can. There’s no one correct formula to being the perfect parent, but here are some of the ways trusting God can help you navigate the complexities of first-time fatherhood.

Embracing the uncertainties with faith

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Proverbs 3:5-6 tells us, “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make straight your paths.”

One of the aspects of becoming a first-time dad that scared me the most was not knowing what to expect. Sure, I received plenty of advice from experienced parents and other recent first-timers.

But even with waves of input and hours of research and reading parenting books, I never felt 100% confident that I knew what in the world I was doing. What this verse taught me was that parenting is full of unexpected hills and valleys. Trusting God meant I needed to acknowledge that I’ll never have all the answers. Nobody does … except for Him. I need to rely on His wisdom and guidance to make the right decisions for my family.

Finding peace in God’s plan



One of the greatest comforts as a first-time dad was knowing that God has a plan for me and my new daughter. Jeremiah reminds us, “‘For I know the plans I have for you’, declares the Lord, ‘plans for welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope.’”

Remember those hills and valleys I mentioned? Those are all part of God’s grand plan. My job is to trust Him and know that each moment happens for a reason.

Leaning on the Christian community



Being part of a church community and working at Christian Care Ministry has provided me with so many incredible connections with people who are always looking to provide unwavering support, wisdom, and in some challenging times, prayer. Hebrews 10:24-25 encourages us to “consider how to stir up one another to love and good works, not neglecting to meet together, as is the habit of some, but encouraging one another, and all the more as you see the Day drawing near.”

My advice to new dads? Don’t try to do everything alone. I realized very quickly the gravity of being responsible for a new human life. Being surrounded by a community to not only share the challenges with, but also the happy moments, has been invaluable.

Reflecting Christ’s love in your parenting



1 John 4:19 says it better than I ever could: “We love because he first loved us.”

Knowing how to love and care for my new baby was as simple as this: mirror the love Christ has for me. Of course, I know that sometimes it can be hard to show unconditional love, patience, and grace. I’m human, which means I’ll fail as much as the next person. But I know that if I can reflect even a fraction of God’s love for us, little Thea will learn how much my wife and I love her.

Conclusion

To all the new or soon-to-be-new dads out there, navigating fatherhood for the first time is one of the most terrifyingly beautiful things you’ll ever experience. None of us can conquer the task as well as the ultimate Father, but we can learn so many things by trusting Him and reflecting Christ’s love to our little ones.

As you celebrate Father’s Day, take a moment to reflect on these principles and how your faith has guided you through your first year as a dad. Surround yourself with supportive and loving people, commit to your family’s spiritual growth, and watch God shape your journey in beautiful ways.