'Blasphemous': 4 reactions to UN, US honoring fallen Iranian president

By Samantha Kamman, Christian Post Reporter
Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi holds the Koran as he address world leaders during the United Nations (UN) General Assembly on September 19, 2023 in New York City. Israel’s Ambassador to the U.N. Gilad Erdan held up a sign stating 'Iranian Women Deserve Freedom Now' and walked along the floor seconds after Raisi entered. Dignitaries and their delegations from across the globe have descended on New York for the annual event. This year marks the 78th session of the General Debate at the UN Headquarters and will focus on the crisis of global warming.
Political leaders and influential voices have expressed disgust as the United Nations, the U.S. State Department and others offer condolences for the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, also known as “the Butcher of Tehran.” 

The Iranian leader perished in a helicopter crash over the weekend alongside Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. Raisi earned the nickname the “Butcher of Tehran” for overseeing mass executions of political prisoners in 1988.

The United Nations held a moment of silence for the deceased Iranian leader on Monday and lowered its flag to half-staff outside of its New York City headquarters the following day.

The U.S. State Department released a statement expressing “condolences” for Raisi’s death while affirming its “support for the Iranian people and their struggle for human rights and fundamental freedoms.” NATO spokesperson Farah Dakhlallah shared a statement on the same day offering “condolences” for Raisi and “others who perished in the helicopter crash.”

On Monday, U.S. Senate chaplain Barry Black acknowledged the death, offering a prayer “for the Iranian people who mourn the death of their president.”

Here are four reactions to the United Nations and Western countries honoring the late Iranian president:

