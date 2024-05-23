Home News 'Blasphemous': 4 reactions to UN, US honoring fallen Iranian president

Political leaders and influential voices have expressed disgust as the United Nations, the U.S. State Department and others offer condolences for the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, also known as “the Butcher of Tehran.”

The Iranian leader perished in a helicopter crash over the weekend alongside Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. Raisi earned the nickname the “Butcher of Tehran” for overseeing mass executions of political prisoners in 1988.

The United Nations held a moment of silence for the deceased Iranian leader on Monday and lowered its flag to half-staff outside of its New York City headquarters the following day.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

The U.S. State Department released a statement expressing “condolences” for Raisi’s death while affirming its “support for the Iranian people and their struggle for human rights and fundamental freedoms.” NATO spokesperson Farah Dakhlallah shared a statement on the same day offering “condolences” for Raisi and “others who perished in the helicopter crash.”

On Monday, U.S. Senate chaplain Barry Black acknowledged the death, offering a prayer “for the Iranian people who mourn the death of their president.”

Here are four reactions to the United Nations and Western countries honoring the late Iranian president: