Gina Rodriguez News: 'Jane the Virgin' Actress Talks About Voicing Mary in 'The Star'

Facebook/The Star Movie "The Star" tells the story of the Nativity from the perspective of its animal characters.

While Gina Rodriguez plays the lead role in "Jane the Virgin," the actress also lends her voice to another virgin, Mary, in the animated Christmas movie, "The Star."

In a recent interview with People, Rodriguez revealed that she had always wanted to lend her voice to a character of an animated film project. Finally, this wish came true when she was offered the role to voice Virgin Mary in the currently showing animated Christmas movie, "The Star."

"Prior to 'Jane the Virgin,' I always wanted to do animation. I do have a huskier voice ... so it was nice to be able to play with it — to lighten it up for Mary. And also it's the nativity story. I was raised on this story. I've known this story my whole life, and when somebody was like, 'Do you want to play the Virgin Mary?' I was like 'Yeah,' " Rodriguez said.

When asked how she prepared for a saintly role, Rodriguez suggested that she did not have to really prepare herself to sound like a chaste woman as Mary is portrayed as a regular woman in "The Star."

"(She) was a normal woman. She was the everyday woman. ...That's the whole thing," Rodriguez explained.

"The Star" is currently showing in the theaters and has landed in the good graces of those who have already seen it. Many opine that the movie succeeded in retelling the Nativity story, this time from the animal characters' view.

While many kid-friendly Christmas movies have been released in the past years, reviews claim that what sets "The Star" apart from the others is that it goes out of its way to remind the moviegoers what the real essence of the holiday: The birth of Christ, which is told from the perspective of its animal characters, including Bo the Donkey (Steven Yeun), Dave the Dove (Keegan-Michael Key), Ruth the Sheep (Aidy Bryant), and many more.