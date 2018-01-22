'Glee' Alum Darren Criss Is Officially Engaged

Facebook/americancrimestoryfx Featured in the image is actor Darren Criss who plays Andrew Cunanan in "The Assassination of Gianni Versace."

For Darren Criss and his girlfriend of seven years, Mia Swier, there is no better way to greet the new year than getting engaged. It has been confirmed that the former "Glee" star finally dropped on one knee and proposed to his 32-year-old girlfriend.

Criss himself was the one to break the news to his fans on Instagram by posting a snap of them possibly in Japan, saying: "Mia and I have had seven and a half years of fun, wacky, wonderful, CRAZY adventures together. And I'm happy to announce that we're kicking those adventures up a notch. We're goin for it."

The singer-actor also managed to bring in a Star Trek reference, ending his post by saying, "To boldly go where neither of us have gone before. Engage."

According to People magazine, it is likely that the couple's engagement just happened recently, considering that the 30-year-old actor just attended the Los Angeles premiere of his new FX show, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace," on Jan. 8, and at the time, Swier didn't have a band on her ring finger.

While Criss himself is an actor portraying big roles on the screen, Swier is more involved on the production side of things, having worked as a writer and producer for various networks such as Fox and Showtime. More than that, the soon-to-be-Mrs. Criss also attended New York University's Steinhardt School of Media Studies and Television Production.

For Darren Criss, it's looking like 2018 is becoming a great year for him because, besides getting engaged, his new show "The Assassination of Gianni Versace" is also getting tremendous reviews and ratings.

In the show, Criss portrays the role of Andrew Cunanan, the guy who murdered the renowned fashion designer, Gianni Versace. The show is a reunion for him and Ryan Murphy who also executively produced the show that launched him to fame, "Glee."