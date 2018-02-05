'Glee' Star Mark Salling's Cause of Death Officially Confirmed to Be Asphyxia by Hanging

Reuters/Jason Redmond Mark Salling's death has been confirmed to be caused by suicide.

According to an autopsy report made by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, Mark Salling's cause of death is asphyxia by hanging. "The autopsy was completed today and the doctor just posted the cause the cause of death asphyxia... and the manner of death is suicide. The case is now closed," the Los Angeles Coroner said in a statement.

On Wednesday, fans of the 35-year-old actor were shocked to hear the news of Salling's death, and while the cause had not been confirmed at the time, many speculations led to the conclusion that the "Glee" star had committed suicide. His body had been found in a wooded area near his home in the Sunland-Tujunga neighborhood of L.A. after one of his family members reported him missing at 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

In 2015, Mark Salling was arrested after the LAPD's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force had searched through his home and found 26,000 images and 600 videos of child pornography in the actor's computer and thumb drives. In May 2016, he was officially charged with receiving and possessing of child pornography, some of which featured infants and children as young as three years old being abused.

In December 2017, Salling pleaded guilty to these charges on a plea deal that would see him in prison for the next four to seven years rather than the maximum 20 years for the nature of his case. With this plea deal, the actor would also have to pay $50,000 for every victim who asks for restitution. Unfortunately, while he awaited his final sentencing, Salling took matters into his own hands and ended his own life.

Prior to the news of his death, it had been reported that the actor, who was mostly known for his role of Noel "Puck" Puckerson on the hit television series "Glee," had been isolating himself inside his home and was a very depressed, lonely man.