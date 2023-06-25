Wrestler-turned-mayor optimistic about America's future: 'As people of faith, there is no challenge too big'

WASHINGTON — A wrestler-turned-Republican politician urged conservative Christians to “remain positive” rather than “engage in negativity” as the United States finds itself falling on “hard times.”

Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, Glenn Jacobs, a former wrestler who went by the stage name Kane, was one of several conservative politicians and activists who spoke at Faith & Freedom Coalition’s annual Road to Majority Conference Friday. While Jacobs acknowledged the difficulties facing the United States, including high inflation and the fact that “our schools have become indoctrination centers,” he contended that “it was a great time to be alive” in spite of the “hard times” the U.S. is experiencing.

“It’s a great time to be alive because the end of one cycle is approaching and a new cycle will soon begin,” he said. Noting that “everything in nature runs in cycles,” Jacobs pointed to Ecclesiastes 3:1 as a place where “the Bible talks about these cycles,” specifically by stating that “to everything there is a season and a time to every purpose under heaven.”

After identifying “cultural Marxism” and the “counterrevolution to the principles of 1776” as the “existential threat” facing the U.S. in its current cycle, Jacobs maintained that “we can feel sorry for ourselves that we live in such a time or we can rejoice that we have the opportunity to shape the world that our children and our grandchildren will live in.” He pushed back on the idea that the challenges defining contemporary America are “too big,” asserting that “we serve a big God.”

“As people of faith, there is no challenge too big,” he added. After pointing to the suffering endured by Jesus on the cross and His subsequent resurrection, Jacobs declared that “the words ‘fear’ and ‘hopelessness’ are not, cannot be in your vocabulary.”

Jacobs asserted that “as Christians, we must set an example.” According to Jacobs, “We must remain positive and committed to what we believe in not engage in negativity and concentrate solely on what we oppose.”

Additionally, Jacobs advised the audience to follow the advice of former President Ronald Reagan: “The person who agrees with you 80% of the time is your friend and ally, not a 20% traitor.” He surmised that “if you approach things from a place of mutual respect and friendship, you’re going to go a lot further than if you come from the perspective of constant confrontation.”

“We want to set ourselves apart, be positive, be constructive and, above all, have faith and hope,” he insisted. He concluded his speech by predicting that “change is coming” while “it’s up to us to determine whether that change is positive or negative.” Jacobs forecasted that the change “is going to be positive” and once again brought up Reagan by quoting from his famous declaration that “it’s morning in America.”

“Ladies and gentlemen, it is once again about to be morning in America and I do believe that our best days are ahead of us.”