Global prayer call kicks off to reach 1 billion people with Gospel by May 31

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

A 30-day prayer and fasting initiative that brought revival in one U.S. state months before the coronavirus pandemic has now grown to become a global prayer call to share the Gospel with a billion people by the end of this month.

“Go2020 is a global vision to activate the whole Body of Christ – millions of individual believers, churches and large global ministries – to pray and share the Gospel all over the world in a joint effort of evangelism during the month of May 2020,” the organizers say.

It began with World Prayer Together, which was live-streamed on social media Friday, launched by leaders working with the Awaken Tennessee, a 30-day prayer and fasting initiative from Jan. 26 until Feb. 23 that led to hundreds of churches across that state witnessing sincere repentance and revival.

Go2020, a special edition of Global Outreach Day, which has been taking place every last Saturday of May since 2012, aims at mobilizing 100 million believers to reach 1 billion people with the Gospel this month.

The lockdown may have temporarily closed down churches due to the social distancing rules, but “it is enhancing what God is doing because people have need right now,” Barbie Franklin, a state-wide facilitator with Awaken Tennessee, told CBN News. “This has humbled all of us. And really, as the body of Christ, when these things happen, what we have to do is see [that] the Lord has said, ‘If my people who are called by my name, will humbled themselves and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from Heaven and will heal your land.’”

“Go out there, step out in faith. Do something you haven’t done before,” says Australian motivational speaker Nick Vujicic on the Go2020 website.

“The Gospel is the greatest message ever told and we are called to share it, breaking the silence of Christianity!” adds Werner Nachtigal, the founder of the Global Outreach Day.

Go2020 is encouraging Christians around the world to “pray, care and share.”

“Pray for 5 people. Pray for healing for those affected by the Coronavirus. Care for the practical needs of those affected by the Coronavirus. Help out with babysitting, provide meals, go grocery shopping for the elderly or check on your friends and family. Share the hope you have in Christ. Post a video of your testimony with #go2020 #hopebeyondfear. Text your testimony or share it over WhatsApp, IG, SnapChat, Tik Tok or Facebook.”

“It’s just a growing thing ever since January (Awaken Tennessee). The last call we did (prior to World Prayer Together) was 130,000 devices connected to this prayer call from 145 nations and it was translated live streaming to 26 different languages,” Franklin was quoted as saying.

“In the past you’ve had revivals that have been somewhat based in one thing or another. I think for us this really is a Word-driven and prayer-focused time of revival,” John Butler, pastor of East Rogersville Baptist Church in Rogersville, Tennessee, told The Christian Post earlier, about Awaken Tennessee. “When you look back at the first, second and even third Great Awakenings you see this word excesses, strange things happening. We’re not seeing any of that.”

Butler added, “What we’re seeing is God’s presence is in this place and people are convicted of sin, they repent. If they’ve got a relationship with Jesus, they repent and He cleanses them. If they don’t have a relationship with Jesus that’s what happens, they’re born into the Kingdom. We’re seeing people saved. God’s doing a considerable work [among] our students.”

The Go2020 website says, “The Great Commission is not an ‘optional assignment’ for the Church. Yet 93% of church members never share the Gospel with others. GO 2020 aims to turn those numbers upside down …”