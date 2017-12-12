Golden Globe 2018 News: HBO, Netflix Top List for Most Number of Nominations

Facebook/Stranger Things "Stranger Things" season 2 is nominated for the Best TV Drama category in next year's Golden Globe Awards.

HBO and Netflix top the list for having the most number of nominations in next year's Golden Globe Awards.

The list of the nominees for the Golden Globe Awards 2018 is out, and it has revealed that HBO and Netflix are still the networks with the most number of nominees. While there is a drop in the number of nominations for HBO, as it earned 14 last year and only 12 this year, it is still the leading the network in terms of the most number of nominations from the award-giving body as its "Big Little Lies," "The Wizard of Lies," "Game of Thrones," and "The Young Pope" all got nominated in different categories.

Netflix, on the other hand, scored a total of nine nominations, an improvement from last year's six. Apart from the network's original series "Stranger Things" and "The Crown," which will both vie for the plum in the Best TV Drama category, some actors from the said shows are also given the shot to take home a trophy when the awarding ceremony takes place next year.

David Harbour, who plays the role of Chief Jim Hopper in "Stranger Things," has been nominated for the Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or TV movie while Claire Foy has the chance to bring home the Best Actress in a TV Drama for her role as Queen Elizabeth in "The Crown," competing with Katherine Langford, who is likewise nominated in the same category for her role as Hanna Baker in Netflix's "13 Reasons Why."

Jason Bateman also got the nod of Golden Globe's screening committee as he is nominated for Best Actor in a TV Drama for "Ozark" while Alison Brie is nominated for Best Actress in a TV Comedy for her role as Ruth on Netflix's "Glow."

The 2018 Golden Globe Awards, otherwise known as the 75th Golden Globe, is scheduled to happen on January 7 and will be hosted by Seth Meyers.