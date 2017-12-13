Google Home Max Has Been Released for $399

Google official website Promotional picture for the Google Home Max.

Google has released the next in their smart home lineup in the form of the Google Home Max. The new home speakers are expected to contend with other high-end speakers, including Sonos and Apple's HomePod.

"Just in time for the holidays, Google Home Max is now available online from Best Buy, the Google Store, Verizon and Walmart. Max brings together the convenience of controlling your music with your voice, with premium, high quality audio," Google said in a statement. "We thought through each detail to make sure that every audio-obsessed music-junkie you know will love Google Home Max."

According to reports, the Google Home Max is equipped with dual 4.5-inch high-excursion woofers and custom 0.7-inch tweeters. On paper, the Google Home Max is being advertised as a product that is almost 20 times more powerful than the Google Home, which was released last year. The speakers are also equipped with Smart Sound, which means that the Google Home Max can automatically adapt its output based on its location in a room. No setup is needed to turn on the feature. Right out of the box, the Google Home Max will tune itself according to the acoustics of the room, which means that the sound quality will exhibit consistency.

The Google Home Max is also equipped with Multi-Room support, which means that users can group all of their Google Home devices or pair up two Maxes to create stereo sound. Given its many capabilities, reports indicate that it will be rivaling Apple's HomePod, which costs $50 less than the Google Home Max. Critics have yet to release their reviews of the new smart home device, but more information is expected to be revealed in the coming weeks. For those eager to try it out, the Google Home Max is now available for sale in multiple stores. It is being sold for $399.