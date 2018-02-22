Google Pixel 2 XL Users Find Problems With Smartphone

Reuters/Stephen Lam Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL users report several issues with their smartphones, including WiFi and audio problems.

Amid Google promoting the new smartphones to be an upgrade to the Pixel line, the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL have already been found to be plagued with multiple problems.

First, users are complaining that the Pixel 2 is having WiFi issues wherein their phones would lose connectivity "randomly, frequently, and repeatedly," according to a Piunikaweb report. Users would have to enable and then disable their smartphones' WiFi in order to temporarily solve the problem.

Second, there have also been reports that the Pixel 2 overheats and drains its battery after its most recent update. The patch was supposed to fix the WiFi problem but instead caused even more issues.

Third, users from the Pixel User Community have also pointed out that cold temperatures slowed down the fast charging of the Pixel 2 XL.

Last December, a user on the Google's support site found that a patch impaired Pixel and Nexus devices to detect the swipe motion upon unlocking his phone. Notifications were also difficult to remove from the lock screen. Additionally, some devices had phone calls that were in loudspeaker mode on default, and audio recordings were inaudible as sent over instant messaging apps.

The Pixel 2 and the Pixel 2 XL are basically the same smartphones, with the former having a five-inch display panel and the latter having a six-inch display panel. With this, their displays also differ in sizes as much as their hardware.

More subtle differences include the Pixel 2 XL having a more modern design as the Pixel 2 retains its large top and bottom bezels. The Pixel 2 XL is also pricier than the Pixel 2. The Pixel 2 XL costs $849 for its 64-gigabyte (GB) storage, which is $200 more expensive than the $649 Pixel 2. The prices for their 128 GB storage are $949 and $749, respectively.