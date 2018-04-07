Google Pixel 3 Specs Release Date: First Official Name Mention, Exclusive New Feature Leaked

Reuters/Stephen Lam The Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL

Google's next-generation flagship will indeed be called the Pixel 3. This is what the latest commit in the Android open source code confirmed along with a new exclusive feature.

The folks over at XDA Developers have discovered that Google recently made some changes in the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) specifically for the Pixel 3.

At this point in the development, the company appears to have added an Auto Selection Network UI that the current iteration, the Pixel 2, will not have. There was no information provided for what is believed to be new networking features for the device.

The commit reads, "This change added the config because the HAL V_1_2 only supports Pixel 3, and the new Auto Selection Network UI is based on HAL V_1_2. So we set the flag to decide which Auto Selection Network UI should be used based in the device type."

It is, however, curious for Google to refer to the Pixel 3 by its actual name and not by codenames, which they have done in the past. This leads media outlets to believe that this is a mistake on the tech firm's part. That or they just did not mind talking about what they know is already out there even though they have not made any formal announcements yet.

Users who follow Google's smartphone exploits know that the company likes to use the names of sea creatures for the codenames of their unreleased handsets. The Pixel 2 handsets were referred to as Taimen and Walleye in the AOSP before they saw the light of day.

As for the specs and features, if it will be anything like its predecessors, the Google Pixel 3 will come in two versions — one regular-sized and the other in the bigger "XL" form.

There is a huge excitement surrounding the 2018 flagships, seeing as how well the current versions are executed. The Google Pixel 2 is reputed to have the best smartphone camera available today, and it has not even crossed the dual-camera territory yet.

Google has achieved through software the perfect portrait mode any handset could offer with just a single lens, which is why there is so much hype as to what the company can do when it adds a second camera module in the Pixel 3.

It is unknown at the moment whether or not the next iteration of the Google Pixel will have a dual camera setup. The change is believed to be the way to go seeing that it is the latest trend in mobile imaging. Users are excited about the idea as it will no doubt bring the camera department of the smartphone series to new heights.

The flagship is also expected to have minimal bezels, although it remains to be seen if the company will also do away with the forehead and chin of the regular version. For the Pixel 2, the company decided the bezel-less design will be exclusive to the XL model.

Set to debut the Android P, the Google Pixel 3 should be unveiled by October.