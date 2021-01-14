GOP congresswoman to file impeachment articles against Biden once he becomes president GOP congresswoman to file impeachment articles against Biden once he becomes president

A Republican member of Congress has announced her intentions to submit articles of impeachment against President-elect Joe Biden the day after he's sworn in as president.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., explained her intentions in an interview with Newsmax on Wednesday that she posted on her Twitter account.

“We cannot have a president of the United States that is willing to abuse the power of the office of the presidency and be easily bought off by foreign governments,” she stated, citing as examples “Chinese energy companies” and “Ukrainian energy companies.”

Greg Kelly of Newsmax asked Greene about how plausible her impeachment proposal would be, given that the Democrats hold a majority in the House of Representatives.

Greene responded that she is “a big believer in having people in office that are actually willing to do the job,” adding that she did not condone the violence at the U.S. Capitol over Biden being elected.

“The American people need hope,” she continued. “They need to know that there are Republicans in Congress that are willing to stand up and fight for them, regardless of being in a minority.”

“We have to hold people accountable. Joe Biden is on record, on the phone saying that he would withhold a billion dollars of foreign aid if he didn’t get his way with these deals with his son, Hunter.”

Greene also referenced the “ongoing investigation with Hunter Biden’s laptop, into being bought and paid for by Chinese, Communist Chinese energy companies.”

“This is a dangerous threat to our country when we have a man that will be holding the power of the presidency [who] is on record abusing power,” concluded Greene.

Last year, Biden weathered accusations that while vice president he threatened to withhold a billion dollars in foreign aid from Ukraine unless they helped his son’s business dealings.

In May of 2020, Ukrainian lawmaker Andriy Derkach released a recorded phone call of Biden allegedly pressuring Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko to fire a prosecutor investigating the gas company that was paying his son, Hunter, $50,000 a month to be named as a member of its board.

Last September, however, two Republican-led Senate committees issued a report concluding that there was no conclusive evidence that Biden, while vice president, tried to force Ukraine to help Hunter.

While the report said Hunter Biden’s dealings in Ukraine was a conflict of interest for the Obama administration, it concluded that it was “unclear” what impact Hunter Biden’s position at the Ukrainian gas company had on the Obama administration's policies.

Greene’s intention to file impeachment articles against Biden after he becomes president comes as the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump for an unprecedented second time.

The vote for impeachment was 232 in favor and 197 against, with 10 Republican congressmen, among them Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, joining the majority.

“The President of the United States encouraged an angry mob to storm the United States Capitol to stop the counting of electoral votes,” stated Kinzinger.

“This angry mob turned violent and caused destruction to our nation’s symbol of democracy. This insurrection led to countless injuries and the death of several people, including two of our U.S. Capitol Police Officers.”

