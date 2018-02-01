'Gotham' Season 4 Spoilers: An Old Friend is Coming for Selena

Facebook/GOTHAMonFOX Promotional photo for 'Gotham' season 4

Selina (Camren Bicondova) will reunite with an old friend in the upcoming second half of the current installment of "Gotham."

According to Entertainment Weekly, a brand new Poison Ivy is set to return in season 4B. Actress Peyton List will reportedly take over the role of the supervillain who was last seen ingesting an ancient poison. Last installment, Ivy's face and body started to morph, leading to the latest transformation that viewers will see in the upcoming episodes. List is the third actress to take on the role following Maggie Geha and Clare Foley.

In the storyline, Ivy is friends with Selina and Bruce (David Mazouz). She is especially close to the former, even using her powers to save her life when Selina was in a coma. This friendship, though, is expected to undergo struggles. In the past, Ivy blamed Selina for her predicament when she attempted to be the bridge between her and Fish Mooney (Jada Pinkett Smith). Selina thought her friend was dead after she fell into the water, never to be seen again.

When Ivy eventually resurfaced, she was already a grown woman, dabbling with plant toxins to become more powerful. It still remains to be seen if she and Selina will still be allies. In the comics, Poison Ivy and Catwoman frequently worked together. The FOX series, though, is still deep in the backstory of Bruce and Gordon (Ben McKenzie) and nowhere near the stage where the characters have become who they are expected to be in the future.

In an interview with Comicbook, Mazouz said that this was how he wanted the series to end, with everyone living up to his/her full potential.

"I would love to see the show end with Bruce Wayne in a Batsuit on top of a building looking down, with a Bat-Signal on top Gotham Central. [I want to see] everybody, not just Bruce, coming into the characters they're supposed to be. Nygma as the full-blown Riddler, Oswald as the full-blown Penguin, Selina as the full-blown Catwoman, Gordon as a commissioner with a mustache and glasses," Mazouz said.

"Gotham" season 4 will return this Spring on FOX.