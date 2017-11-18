Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers Returns to the Practice Field as Part of His Rehab

(Photo: Reuters/Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports) Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a pass during the first quarter against Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium, Oct. 15, 2017.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has returned to the practice field much sooner than expected.

The six-time Pro Bowler was spotted at the Packers' indoor practice facility on Wednesday doing some conditioning and footwork drills as part of his rehabilitation, and he also took a few snaps from Packers coordinator of rehabilitation Nate Weir, according to ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

Rodgers still has a long way to go in his recovery from a broken right collarbone, but he seems to be making a lot of progress and Packers coach Mike McCarthy likes what he has seen so far from the two-time National Football League (NFL) most valuable player.

"I know the training staff and the strength and conditioning staff are very pleased with where he is. He's moving right along," McCarthy said, via ESPN.

Of course, nothing has changed regarding the timetable for his return. Rodgers himself has said as much in a text message to ESPN Wisconsin's Jason Wilde.

Since he has been placed on the injured reserve list, the earliest he can return to the field is on Dec. 17, when the Packers take on the Carolina Panthers. He's eligible to start practicing in two weeks' time.

Well, the Packers better make sure that they are still in the playoff race by week 15, otherwise, they may as well shut down Rodgers for the rest of the season.

"For a guy who just had surgery several weeks ago, you wouldn't be able to tell that he had surgery," veteran linebacker Clay Matthews said, according to the Wisconsin State Journal.

"We've still got to wait, but it's good to see. At the same time, we've still got to hold up our end of the bargain and steal a few wins throughout these next several weeks in hopes that we've got a shot with him coming back," he added.