'Grey's Anatomy' Season 14 News: Series to Return on January 2018

Facebook/Grey's Anatomy With Meredith winning the Harper Avery award, will the second half of "Grey's Anatomy" season 14 finally focus on her career as a doctor rather than portray her as a woman fighting for love?

With "Grey's Anatomy" season 14 airing its fall finale last night, fans of the avid series will have to wait for more than two months before the long-running medical drama returns for the second half of its current season. However, fans are already wondering whether the series will continue portraying Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) as a woman fighting for love rather than an accomplished physician.

"Grey's Anatomy" season 14 officially enters its hiatus phase for the winter season as it aired its episode 8 last night. While there are many noteworthy things about the show's last episode, some can't help but opine that it carried with it a fun vibe that the show was known for during its early days when it featured the new interns raising their hands as they begged to be chosen for a rotation by Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and Amelia (Caterina Scorsone).

While the show is expected to address a lot of issues when it returns for the second half of its current season, some can only hope that it will stop portraying Meredith as a love story character.

Avid "Grey's Anatomy" fans know too well that Meredith has already been through a lot as far as the love department is concerned as she tried hard to win Derek (Patrick Dempsey), who eventually died. While she and Nathan Riggs (Martin Henderson) engaged in a one-night stand in "Grey's Anatomy" season 12, it remains unclear if they have a chance together as it is apparent that the guy is still in love with Megan Hunt (Abigail Spencer).

Because of this, fans can only hope that, when "Grey's Anatomy" season 14 returns for its second half, the story would focus on Meredith's career rather than her love story. With the character winning the Harper Avery award, some believe that the show now has all the good reasons to focus on what she can do as a doctor and not just a woman looking for love.

Whether this will be the case or not, fans can only speculate until "Grey's Anatomy" season 14 returns for its second half on Jan. 18, 2018.