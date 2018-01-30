'Grey's Anatomy' Season 14 Spoilers: Is Bailey Going To Die?

Facebook/GreysAnatomy Promo photo for 'Grey's Anatomy'

A fan-favorite character might meet its end in the next episode of "Grey's Anatomy" season 14.

In the trailer for the upcoming episode, the challenges of handling a hospital seem to take a toll on Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) since she was seen telling one of her hospital staff that she feels like having a heart attack.

The trailer also showed that Bailey's friends Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) and Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary) will be by her side to check on her, but she will tell them that she can handle her condition. However, the promo clip also showed that Bailey will have a cardiac arrest and her husband Ben Warren (Jason George) will be notified immediately.

This could mean that Chief of Surgery of the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital could end up dead after her fatal health scare in the upcoming episode.

Meanwhile, E! News revealed that guest star Kim Raver will appear in more episodes of "Grey's Anatomy" season 14.

According to the report, there is a big possibility that her three-episode arc of her character Dr. Teddy Altman will be extended to more episodes where she could rekindle the old flame between her and former boyfriend Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd).

While the details about Raver's return in the series remains under wraps, McKidd told the publication that there is a chance to see his character have fun with Teddy now that his marriage with Amelia Shephard (Caterina Scorsone) is over.

"I think he's going to have some fun finally. He's always chased this dream of being a father and having a child and having a family unit and I think his sister coming back, and all the guilt he carried with him for so many years, has all been lifted," McKidd stated.

The next episode of "Grey's Anatomy" season 14 will be aired on ABC on Thursday, Feb. 1, at 8 p.m. EDT.