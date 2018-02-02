'Grey's Anatomy' Season 14 Spoilers: Trans Actress Candis Cayne Lands Recurring Role

Reuters / Mario Anzuoni Candis Cayne signed up to play a recurring role in 'Grey's Anatomy' season 14.

Candis Cayne has been tapped to appear in a multiple-episode arc in "Grey's Anatomy" season 14.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the "I Am Cait" alum will portray the role of a transgender patient who will check herself at the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital for a procedure that is considered a "groundbreaking" vaginoplasty surgery.

According to the report, Cayne's character was inspired by the story of a transwoman named Hayley Anthony who helped the director Mount Sinai's Center for Transgender Medicine and Surgery Jess Ting to create a groundbreaking new procedure done for vaginoplasty surgeries.

"[The surgery] revolutionizes the making of a vagina and we thought that was a really cool story and Candis is playing a character inspired by something we read, showrunner Krista Vernoff stated.

Cayne is the second trans actor who will appear in the current season of the long-running medical drama. In episode 4, the TV series introduced the new surgical intern named Casey Parker who admitted to Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) that he was a trans man after he successfully helped in saving the hospital from a hacker who put the lives of the patients at risk. The character was portrayed by Alex Blue Davis.

Before landing the "Grey's Anatomy" gig, Cayne reportedly talked to Time in October to look back on her struggles at the start of her acting career.

"I knew that it was nearly impossible to be an actress. The first part of my career was doing prostitute roles, drug addict roles, or drag queen roles. I would go to these auditions and say 'I'm trans,' tried to pitch myself even though nobody really wanted to talk about it," she stated. "This wasn't just about me wanting to be an actress, this was about moving the fabric of society forward."

Aside from appearing in "I Am Cait," Cayne was also known for being the first trans actress to land a recurring role in "Dirty Sexy Money" in 2007. She also appeared in "Nip/Tuck," "The Magicians," "Heartbeat," "Transparent," and "Elementary."

ABC airs the latest episodes of "Grey's Anatomy" season 14 every Thursday at 8 p.m. EDT.