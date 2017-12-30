'Grey's Anatomy' Star Kevin McKidd Is Officially a Divorced Man

Facebook/KevinMcKiddOnline Kevin McKidd and Jane Parker's marriage has officially been dissolved after 17 years.

Kevin McKidd is officially a divorced man.

It has been confirmed that "Grey's Anatomy" star Kevin McKidd and his now ex-wife Jane Parker have officially finalized their divorce on Dec. 22, officially ending their marriage after 17 years together.

According to their divorce documents, McKidd and Parker will share joint legal custody of their two children — 17-year-old Joseph and 15-year-old Iona. Furthermore, Parker has been granted physical custody of their children which would allow them to spend 60 percent of their time with her, while the remaining 40 percent will go to McKidd. Apart from that, McKidd and Parker will each get a 10-day summer vacation with their kids and another three weeks vacation without them.

With the divorce, McKidd's children will be entitled to receive $22,440 per month in child support while also being responsible for their tuition as well as the expenses for their summer camp. Not only that, eight percent of his income over $3 million will have to be deposited in a college trust fund to be used for his children and he will also have to pay his ex-wife $65,096 per month in spousal support. When his children reach the age of 18, he will cease paying child support for his children but will instead give an additional $12,147 in spousal support to Parker.

The former couple has agreed to each keep a house while also sharing ownership of a third house that they own in Malibu. With that, Parker is also entitled to keep a 2014 Chevy Volt.

Kevin McKidd and Jane Parker first tied the knot back in 1999 but have decided to end their marriage in October 2015. In June 2016, Parker filed for divorce from the actor citing "irreconcilable differences."

A representative for the former couple had released a statement regarding their split, saying, "Kevin and Jane have jointly decided to end their marriage. They look forward to continuing to co-parent their children, who have been their top priority, and will to continue to enjoy a close and caring relationship."