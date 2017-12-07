'GTA 6' Release Date Rumors: Game Expected To Arrive In 2020

Rockstar Games A promotional image for "Grand Theft Auto V."

Four years in to "GTA V" and Rockstar Games is still pretty silent regarding its successor. Still, that doesn't stop fans from speculating on every single detail about "GTA 6," especially those concerning its release date.

Among the many theories surrounding the game, the one suggesting that the game will be released in 2018 has the most traction. Rockstar has had a tradition of keeping a five-year gap between "GTA" titles and given that "GTA V" was released in 2013, its successor hitting the shelves in 2018 isn't too farfetched.

However, the fact that they haven't divulged much in terms of details doesn't favor this theory. Rockstar is also currently working on "Red Dead Redemption 2" so it's highly unlikely that they are also working on another title given the massive amount of resources it requires.

That being said, a 2019 to 2020 release date is more likely as it will give the developer another year or two to market "GTA 6" prior to release. "Red Dead Redemption 2" will also be out of the way leaving Rockstar with more than enough manpower to develop another epic action-adventure title such as GTA 6.

As for the setting, there are already hearsays suggesting that the game will feature multiple locations unlike earlier installments in the series. There are also rumors that it will be located outside the United States although fans can pretty much cross London out of the list of potential locales thanks to an interview with Rockstar VP Dan Houser.

One more big change that could come to the game is its first female lead after last year's demands of adding a female protagonist blew up. While Rockstar might take fan input into consideration with "GTA 6," it's a pretty hard sell given crime and violence is the series' bread and butter. They could opt for the same three-character setup as "GTA V" but it's still too early to say if they will.