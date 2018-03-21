Rockstar Games A promotional image from "GTA 5"

Although Rockstar Games still has their eyes firmly fixed on "Grand Theft Auto 5," there is already a lot of buzz surrounding the next game in the video game franchise.

"GTA 6" is still a long ways off, according to the folks from The Know, who got hold of new information from a "reliable" source.

According to them, the "GTA 5" successor is not expected to be released until 2022. It is possible it will come out a year before that, but the more realistic expectation is four years from now.

This suggests that "GTA 6" might be released for a new-generation console altogether, which, even though it might mean a longer wait (it is hard to mind the long wait with "GTA 5" being refreshed regularly), has many gamers excited about the gameplay possibilities and opportunities to be had with such horsepower.

Interestingly, the abovementioned source claims that the next "GTA" game is returning to a place near and dear to fans, which is no other than Vice City, the setting of the eponymous, much-loved installment of the series.

While this decision seems strange to some, it is not a stretch for Rockstar Games to bring the game back to the location of one of its much-loved games.

"GTA: Vice City" was released in 2002, and looking at the purported timing of the "GTA 6" release, Rockstar Games might be looking to celebrate the anniversary of that 1980s-set hit with the next major entry in the long-running franchise.

For now, however, Rockstar Games is tight-lipped on their plans for the series. The current iteration remains lucrative for the studio five years after its initial release.

Also, with "Red Dead Redemption 2" in the offing (especially with a multiplayer mode in the works that is expected to be as big of a money spinner as that of "GTA 5"), it will be a while before Rockstar Games start talking about "GTA 6."