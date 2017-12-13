Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton News: Couple to Spend Christmas in Los Angeles

REUTERS/Joshua Roberts Singer Gwen Stefani receives a kiss from Blake Shelton.

Gwen Stefani is spending Christmas with Blake Shelton this year, and the singer has revealed their plans for the holiday.

While phoning into "On Air With Ryan Seacrest," Stefani revealed that they are spending Christmas in Los Angeles, California. But, that was not the case at first.

"We just kind of got switched around," she explained. "I have the kids [this year]. We were gonna go to Oklahoma first and then come here and go back and forth but now it looks like we're going to be here [in L.A.]"

The "Hollaback Girl" singer then revealed some of the traditions they uphold during the holiday season. They don their green plaid Christmas suits on Dec. 24. And, because her kids are big, they have to order the right sizes and try them on first. They also attend Christmas mass before heading over to her brother's house. Then, they watch the Santa meter as well. And, of course, being very musical, they also sing Christmas carols.

Stefani certainly seems like she loves the holiday very much, so much so that she wrote a song about it with Shelton. The couple recently performed their duet, "You Make It Feel Like Christmas," on NBC's "The Voice," where they first met and served as coaches.

"I've wanted to do a Christmas record forever. The idea of having a Christmas hit ... that was kind of like my dream to be able to write one of those," she admitted to host Ryan Seacrest.

Shelton previously explained how he helped Stefani write the holiday number, recalling how he enjoyed seeing his girlfriend so excited about something. Penning a song together must have been easy for them, though, since Stefani recently revealed on William Sonoma's Facebook Live that she and Shelton sing to each other instead of talking.

"We're like we're in a musical constantly and we just sing," Stefani revealed while helping celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis make her Apple Parmesan Pie.