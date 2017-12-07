Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Performed 'You Make It Feel Like Christmas' on 'The Voice'

REUTERS/Joshua Roberts Singer Gwen Stefani receives a kiss from Blake Shelton.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani shared the stage on NBC's "The Voice" to perform their song, "You Make It Feel Like Christmas."

The song, which is available on Stefani's holiday album of the same name, is a sweet duet sung by the couple. Shelton started the performance in the middle of the stage with his guitar as dancers surrounded him. Stefani made quite an entrance from the side of the stage before she joined her beau on the circular platform. The pair sang the song wholeheartedly, keeping their eyes on each other throughout most of the performance.

Shelton and Stefani wrote the song together. PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive recalled to the same publication how he helped his girlfriend pen the hit.

"She was so excited. I love seeing her that happy," he said. "She's so happy when she's writing and just hearing that in her voice and how into it she was, I just couldn't stop thinking about [it] so I got my guitar out and thought, 'I wonder if I could help her in some way?'"

The couple met while serving as coaches on "The Voice" and sparked up a romance. They confirmed their relationship in November 2015. They have since spent many holidays together, including the most recent Thanksgiving. Stefani previously joked that she already had a Christmas present in mind for Shelton.

Fellow singer and Grammy Award winner Kelly Clarkson recently revealed that she and her husband Brandon Blackstock went on a double date with Shelton and Stefani. Clarkson gushed about how great Stefani is.

"You know, we've already [double dated] at her house, which is magnificent. And her family was there," she told E! Online. "It's a real testament of how she's such an awesome girl—it's 'cause of her family. Her family was super rad and down to earth. They're really, really cool."