Hakumei to Mikochi Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese fantasy slice-of-life anime series, “Hakumei to Mikochi (Hakumei and Mikochi),” based on the manga series created by Takuto Kashiki.

The story of two tiny girls are about to begin on the upcoming Japanese fantasy anime series "Hakumei to Mikochi (Hakumei and Mikochi)," and more details have been released as the premiere date approaches.

Hakumei and Mikochi are fairies that are merely 9 centimeters tall. They live in the forest in a tiny house in a tree and spend the most part of their days riding insects and birds, as well as indulging in such quiet activities as making umbrellas out of leaves.

Indeed, these girls live such simple and uncomplicated lives, as further shown in the promotional video that has just been released for the series. The video also introduces viewers to the cast which includes Risae Matsuda, who does the voice of Hakumei, Shino Shimoji, for Mikochi, Aoi Yuki for Konju, and Chika Anzai for Sen.

Masaya Matsukaze has reportedly been added to the cast to provide the voice of a character named Iwashi.

The promotional video also teased a portion of the series' ending theme titled "Harvest Moon Night," performed by cast members Matsuda and Shimoji as their characters Hakumei and Mikochi, respectively.

It has also been previously announced that Japanese indie pop singer Chima, will be performing the yet-to-be-titled opening theme, which has been scheduled to roll out as a single next year on Jan. 24. The ending theme will then be released as a single shortly afterward on Feb. 7.

The anime adaptation, which will be produced by Lerche, will reportedly be directed by Masaomi Ando, with Reiko Yoshida taking care of series composition. Tomoko Iwasa is in charge of character design, while Satoki Iida is credited for sound direction.

The series, which is also known as "Hakumei and Mikochi: Tiny Little Life in the Woods," is based on the Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Takuto Kashiki. The seinen manga magazine "Fellows!" debuted the series in 2011 and later renamed it to "Harta" in 2013. Five collective volumes have been released to date.

"Hakumei to Mikochi" premieres next year on Friday, Jan. 12, at 9 p.m. JST on AT-X, at 10:30 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX, at 11 p.m. JST on BS11, and late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on Sun TV. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. The series will also be available online via Amazon Primes' Anime Strike service.