'Heroes of the Storm' News: Devs Discuss Ideas That Went Into Designing Fenix

Battle Net Fenix uses his Plasma Cutter ability inside 'Heroes of the Storm'

"StarCraft's" Fenix will be the next character added to the live version of "Heroes of the Storm," and ahead of his arrival, developers have revealed more about the work and ideas that went into his creation.

Recently, hero designer Jade Martin and animator Lana Bachynski revealed more about how they went about developing Fenix during an interview with Red Bull Esports.

First off, Martin talked about the general idea that went into this character and about the desire to create a "ranged basic attacker." Fenix's Dragoon form lends itself well to that concept, and it helps that this form allows him to stand out from the other members of the roster.

Developers also noted that Fenix's unique qualities will become even more pronounced later into a game as more of his talents are unlocked.

Another interesting aspect of Fenix is that even though he's an assassin-type character, he is expected to be capable of offering some measure of resistance when facing off against opponents.

Also of note is that Fenix is still going to be able to show his fun side inside "Heroes of the Storm." According to Bachynski, "There are moments where you can see his personality, with his happy dance and his more aggressive taunt where you can see a more organic mind inside of that creature."

Inside the game, players will be able to use a variety of special attacks such as the Plasma Cutter, Purification Salvo and Planet Cracker, per Fenix's character page on Battle Net.

Fenix will also possess the Warp ability that allows him to quickly move from one place to another, and he will also be able to switch Weapon Modes.

At the moment, Fenix is available for playtesting via the game's Public Test Realm, and he will remain there until March 26.

Once the playtesting period is over, Fenix should be added to "Heroes of the Storm's" official roster.