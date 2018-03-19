'Heroes of the Storm' News: Fenix From 'StarCraft' Set to Be the Next Addition to Game's Roster

Battle Net Fenix uses his Plasma Cutter ability inside 'Heroes of the Storm'

"Heroes of the Storm's" roster is still growing, and just recently, developers announced which character has just been given the nod to enter the Nexus.

This time around, the developers have chosen a prominent member of the "StarCraft" universe to serve as the next roster addition.

The Steward of the Templar, Fenix, is now set to be the next character added to the MOBA, and he will bring his undying resolve to the Nexus.

Because Fenix is an assassin-type character, his abilities inside the game are designed to allow him to deal plenty of damage and to also put him in a good position to attack.

First off, his Plasma Cutter ability is one that can be used to clear out a crowd that has gathered around him. In addition to dealing damage, this ability also slows enemies down quite a bit.

Fenix's second Primary Ability is about gearing him properly ahead of attacking. Weapon Modes allow Fenix to shift between two states, with each one coming with its own set of advantages.

Also, Fenix will be able to Warp from one location to another inside "Heroes of the Storm" after a brief channeling period.

Inside the game, Fenix will have two Heroic Abilities that will allow him to leave a trail of destruction in his wake: Purification Salvo and Planet Cracker.

Purification Salvo enables Fenix to take out multiple enemies using locked-on missiles that launch after a quick bit of channeling. On the other hand, Planet Cracker features Fenix letting out a burst of pure, destructive energy that can move across the battleground.

Developers have really made an effort to make sure that Fenix will excel at dishing out the damage, and there will likely be many players looking forward to using his talents in the game.

For fans who want a sneak peek at Fenix, they can check out his "Hero Spotlight" video that is embedded below.

More news about Fenix and other characters coming to "Heroes of the Storm" should be made available in the near future.