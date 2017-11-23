Hewlett Packard Enterprise CEO Megan Whitman Is Stepping Down

REUTERS/STEPHEN LAM The official logo of Hewlett-Packard is seen at the Executive Briefing Center in Palo Alto, California.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise's (HPE) chief executive officer Megan Whitman has announced that she will be stepping down from her position after six years as the head of the company. Furthermore, she revealed that her reasons for doing so involved the future prospects of HPE.

"I'm incredibly proud of all we've accomplished since I joined HP in 2011," HPE's now former CEO Whitman said in a statement, as reported by Fortune. "Now is the right time for Antonio and a new generation of leaders to take the reins of HPE. I have tremendous confidence that they will continue to build a great company that will thrive well into the future."

HPE's current president, Antonio Neri, will be replacing Whitman as the CEO. Considering that Whitman is leaving the company amid much struggle to keep up with the technological trend of cloud computing, her decision on who will be taking over her position reflects her perception that HPE needs a leader who is more technologically fluent.

As such, reports have revealed that the company's apparent need for a "technologist" is the main reason why Whitman has decided to step down. She has also further revealed that she does not have any plans in joining the ranks of HPE's competitors, which includes but is not limited to IBM, Amazon, and Microsoft.

During Whitman's tenure as HPE's CEO, the company split from HP Inc., which had been the personal computer and printer headquarters of the brand. She is also responsible for much of the corporate restructuring, which also affected business expansion projects that were deemed to be non-essential.

On the other hand, Neri has been a long-time executive in HPE and Whitman is expecting him to be the key to the company's competitive advantage in the increasingly technological market. His tenure will begin on Feb. 1.