'High School DxD Hero' Latest News: New Key Visual Art Released; Series to Premiere on April 10

A new key visual art has been unveiled for the upcoming Japanese television anime series "High School DxD Hero." This series is the fourth anime season in the "High School DxD" franchise.

The newly released image, which can be seen above, features a host of returning characters, including the main protagonist Issei Hyoudou, who is being voiced by Yuuki Kaji. Other cast members reprising their roles are Youko Hikasa as Rias Gremory, Azumi Asakura as Asia Argento, Shizuka Itou as Akeno Himejima, and Ayana Taketatsu as Koneko Toujou.

Kenji Nojima is also part of the cast as Yuuto Kiba, along with Risa Taneda as Xenovia, Maaya Uchida as Irina Shidou, Ayane Sakura as Gasper Vlady, and Ai Kakuma as Rossweisse.

The television anime is based on the light novel series written by Ichiei Ishibumi and illustrated by Miyama-Zero. It was first launched in 2008 by Kadokawa, and it now has a total of 24 volumes released as of November last year. A 25th volume has been scheduled to ship on Tuesday, March 20.

Japanese animation studio Passione is animating the series under the direction of Yoshifumi Sueda. Kenji Konuta is in charge of the series composition, while Makoto Uno handles the character designs.

The opening theme song titled "Switch" will be performed by Minami. The ending theme song titled "Motenai Kuseni (Even Though I'm Not Popular)" will be performed by Tapimiru.

The series tells the story of a second-year high school student named Issei, who gets killed by a girl on his first ever date. He is subsequently reincarnated as a devil, who now serves as an underling of a high-level devil named Rias, who also happens to be the prettiest girl on-campus.

The first anime adaptation was released in Japan in 2012, followed by the second season titled "High School DxD New" in 2013, and the third season titled "High School DxD BorN" in 2015. All three seasons have been released on home video in North America by Funimation Entertainment.

"High School DxD Hero" premieres on Tuesday, April 10, late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX, Sun TV, and KBS Kyoto. It will also be released on Tuesday, April 10, at midnight JST on the online streaming service AbemaTV. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site.

A Premium Party advance screening of the first episode has also been scheduled on Friday, March 30, at 8 p.m. JST at Tokyo's Shinjuku Piccadilly theater. There will also be a talk show featuring the cast members Kaji, Hikasa, Asakura, and Itou.