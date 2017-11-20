'High School Musical' TV Series Cast News: Vanessa Hudgens Open to Joining

Disney is planning to turn its hit movie "High School Musical" (HSM) into a full season TV series. Vanessa Hudgens, who owes her popularity to HSM, hints she's open to joining the show.

Hudgens spoke to Cosmopolitan about Disney's "High School Musical" TV series plan. She did not shut down the possibility of reprising her role as Gabriella Montez.

"I grew up watching musicals. I love musicals," Hudgens said. "So I feel like the longer we can keep them alive, the better."

The 28-year-old actress rose to stardom over 10 years ago when she starred in three movie installments of "High School Musical." Her tandem with Zac Efron (Troy Bolton) also attracted a loyal following of fans who still love watching the old HSM movies to this day.

Disney confirmed it is developing a "High School Musical" TV series along with a potential "Star Wars" show for its upcoming streaming service in 2019. Plans have yet to be ironed out, hence the shows still do not have a cast nor a premiere date.

The studio also hasn't clarified if it will proceed with the fourth "High School Musical" iteration with a new cast. Disney announced HSM 4 in 2016, which will feature five new characters, but nothing has progressed since. Will the studio scrap the fourth movie and focus on the TV show?

Meanwhile, Hudgens last starred on the show "Powerless," which ran for 12 episodes only on NBC. The comedy focused on the workers of a company that develops products to protect people without superpowers against superheroes and supervillains living in their city.

Hudgens also featured in the 2016 "Grease Live!" musical on FOX as Betty Rizzo. She will be seen next on the big screen via the movies "Second Act" with Milo Ventimiglia ("This Is Us") and Leah Remini ("Kevin Can Wait"), and "Dog Days" with Finn Howard ("Stranger Things") and Nina Dobrev ("The Vampire Diaries").