'Highlander' Movie Reboot News: Script Complete, Pre-Production Set

Facebook/Highlander.official A still from "Highlander"

The long-gestating "Highlander" reboot is finally moving forward.

According to Deadline, "Colony" writer Ryan Condal has submitted a script to Lionsgate. The studio is very happy with what he came up with enough for them to set the pre-production to begin this October.

This will free up director Chad Stahelski, who has been chosen to helm the "Highlander" remake, as he should be done with the third "John Wick" film starring Keanu Reeves by that time.

In an interview with the above-mentioned publication, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group head Patrick Wachsberger revealed that they set up the "Highlander" reboot story to have "sequel potential."

Stahelski is reportedly interested in doing a trilogy and has even hinted drawing inspiration from the Reeves-headlined neo-noir action thriller films. He has been building the world and mythology of immortals to be featured in the "Highlander" remake since last year with a stunt team already in place.

Summer Entertainment has been working on the "Highlander" reboot since they acquired the rights to the franchise back in 2008. Lionsgate acquired the studio in 2012 and continued efforts.

The original, which was released in 1986, followed the story of an immortal Scottish swordsman whose death can only be done through decapitation.

The classic film, which starred Christopher Lambert and Sean Connery, was made more memorable with its catchphrase, "There can only be one." It spawned four sequels and several television spinoffs.

"Highlander" is not the only classic that Condal has been entrusted with though. He is developing a drama series based on another legendary character, Conan the Barbarian. He is working on it alongside "Game of Thrones" director Miguel Sapochnik and "The Handmaid's Tale" executive producer Warren Littlefield.

Should things go well, which is likely the case, the "Highlander" reboot will hit the theaters in 2019. It should not be long before casting announcements are made.