Hillary Scott Says Her Newborn Babies Are 'Blessing From the Lord;' No History of Twins in Family
Lady Antebellum singer Hillary Scott is praising God for the health of her newborn twins after she suffered a miscarriage three years ago.
The 32-year-old songstress talked to People magazine about her twin newborn girls and how she relied on her faith throughout her pregnancy.
Scott's family of five includes her husband, Chris Tyrrell, their 4-year-old daughter, Eisele Kaye, and now their identical twins, Betsy Mack and Emory JoAnn.
In her interview with People, Scott described her 10-week-old twins as "a double blessing from the Lord," and confessed that she was overly "emotional" when she realized she was pregnant after suffering a miscarriage in 2015.
"It was emotional, because I'm like, 'Oh, we're going to have as many babies in our house as I hoped we would have,'" Scott told People. "'It just isn't in the same timing that I thought it was going to be, but we are going to have our three.'"
Scott began talking publicly about her miscarriage after the release of her Christian single "Thy Will." She revealed the meaning behind the song during an interview with ABC's "Good Morning America." Her hope in sharing her loss with others was that women who have been through that would not be ashamed to talk about it and heal from their own experiences.
In the interview, Scott said that expecting twins was extra special for the couple because their previous loss had them wondering if they would need medical assistance to conceive again.
"I remember Charles [Kelley] asked, 'So did y'all have to do fertility [treatments]?' I said, 'No.' Thankfully, we thought we would but we did not," Scott shared, "I said, 'And no, we did not Google how to have twins. It just happened.'"
"It was just one of those things. I was like, 'They're meant to be here,'" she added, explaining that neither side of their family has a history of twins.
The Tennessee native went on to say that before she reached week 20 of her pregnancy it was her faith that kept her strong.
"In the beginning, you don't go to the doctor a lot, you don't do a lot of ultrasounds, so there's a lot of faith-building in those first several weeks," she said.
"Hands-down, Chris was like, 'They're great, you're healthy, they're healthy ... I have complete peace that these babies are going to be perfect.' I leaned on him and my faith."
Our identical little ladies Betsy Mack and Emory JoAnn were born January 29th around 2am, 5.5lbs each and 17 inches long. Their Daddy took this picture when they were two days old napping on Mama. Their favorite place to be, other than on me, is nose to nose and cheek to cheek. Big Sister Eisele’s heart is full of love for her sisters and she is already such an incredible little helper. One week in and we are definitely seeing double! Double the blessing, double the tired double the laundry, but double the love! ~Tyrrell Party of Five
Long before she became an internationally known country music star, Scott has said her faith was always a part of her life since a child growing up in Nashville.
In 2016, shortly after her miscarriage, the female member of the popular group Lady Antebellum released her first Christian album Love Remains. She said it was done as an act of obedience to God.
"I came to know the Lord when I was 5 years old," she told The Christian Post in a previous interview.
The mother of three revealed that her coming to Christ moment occurred as a child at home one day after watching a VHS Christian home school video. The teacher in the video asked if anyone watching wanted to accept Jesus into their hearts and she responded.
The Christian country collection, Love Remains by Hillary Scott & The Scott Family was her first solo venture since selling more than 11 million albums worldwide with mainstream country band Lady Antebellum. The trio's latest album, Heart Break will have Scott back on the road again starting in July for the Summer Plays on Tour.