Hillary Scott Says Her Newborn Babies Are 'Blessing From the Lord;' No History of Twins in Family

(Photo: Instagram) Lady Antebellum singer Hillary Scott and her twin girls, Betsy Mack and Emory JoAnn, February 2018.

Lady Antebellum singer Hillary Scott is praising God for the health of her newborn twins after she suffered a miscarriage three years ago.

The 32-year-old songstress talked to People magazine about her twin newborn girls and how she relied on her faith throughout her pregnancy.

Scott's family of five includes her husband, Chris Tyrrell, their 4-year-old daughter, Eisele Kaye, and now their identical twins, Betsy Mack and Emory JoAnn.

In her interview with People, Scott described her 10-week-old twins as "a double blessing from the Lord," and confessed that she was overly "emotional" when she realized she was pregnant after suffering a miscarriage in 2015.

"It was emotional, because I'm like, 'Oh, we're going to have as many babies in our house as I hoped we would have,'" Scott told People. "'It just isn't in the same timing that I thought it was going to be, but we are going to have our three.'"

Scott began talking publicly about her miscarriage after the release of her Christian single "Thy Will." She revealed the meaning behind the song during an interview with ABC's "Good Morning America." Her hope in sharing her loss with others was that women who have been through that would not be ashamed to talk about it and heal from their own experiences.

In the interview, Scott said that expecting twins was extra special for the couple because their previous loss had them wondering if they would need medical assistance to conceive again.

"I remember Charles [Kelley] asked, 'So did y'all have to do fertility [treatments]?' I said, 'No.' Thankfully, we thought we would but we did not," Scott shared, "I said, 'And no, we did not Google how to have twins. It just happened.'"

"It was just one of those things. I was like, 'They're meant to be here,'" she added, explaining that neither side of their family has a history of twins.

The Tennessee native went on to say that before she reached week 20 of her pregnancy it was her faith that kept her strong.

"In the beginning, you don't go to the doctor a lot, you don't do a lot of ultrasounds, so there's a lot of faith-building in those first several weeks," she said.

"Hands-down, Chris was like, 'They're great, you're healthy, they're healthy ... I have complete peace that these babies are going to be perfect.' I leaned on him and my faith."