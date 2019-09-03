Hillsong worship leader gets ‘all clear’ from doctors after suffering brain aneurysm

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

Hillsong worship leader Chelsea Lee Taylor has been given the “all clear” from doctors after being hospitalized following a brain aneurysm, her mother said in a health update posted on Instagram.



Emma Fellers, creative administrator at Hillsong Church, shared the update from Taylor’s mother, saying she had given them the “best news ever.”

“NO MORE SURGERIES… CHELSE GOT THE ALL CLEAR FROM THE SURGEON TODAY…. Praise our wonderful God,” the Instagram post from Sept. 3 read. “We spent the morning worshiping before she went to theatre [operation] and she can’t wait to share this with everyone… the kindness of God… and she is so so grateful!

Taylor, a member of the worship team at the Hills campus based in Sydney, Australia, suffered the aneurysm in August shortly after a Sunday worship service.

In a statement posted to Instagram, Hillsong described Taylor as “a worshiper, a lover of Jesus and one of the purest hearts ever.”

The church post explained that Taylor had successfully made it through a “nine hour brain surgery.”

On Monday, however, Fellers said Taylor was not out of the woods yet, but maintained that the psalmist is still making progress.

“It's been a challenging weekend and the recovery journey takes time. Chelsea had to have another mainline inserted, but tubes and drainage got removed! Three weeks since the aneurysm. It's tiring and she just wants to go home/ ... Chelsea has been able to be more active again, like doing trips to the bathroom, which is great!” Fellers wrote in a follow-up Instagram post.

She added, “The docs have also finished all the strong medications, so it looks like she may go to High Dependency Unit soon!”