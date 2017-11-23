'Himouto! Umaru-chan R' Episode 8 Spoilers: Has Umaru Just Met Her New Rival?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese comedy anime series, “Himouto! Umaru-chan R,” the second season of the anime adaptation of Sankakru Head’s manga series.

A new character is about to come into Umaru Doma's life, and she seems to be well acquainted with Umaru's brother. Who is Hikari Kongo and what role will she play in Umaru and Taihei Doma's lives on the Japanese comedy anime series, "Himouto! Umaru-chan R"?

In the previous episode, Hikari was seen receiving an award on stage for having the highest grade in the Gifted Youth Program at Umaru's high school. Umaru herself also got an award for having the highest grade in the general class.

Umaru had a feeling that she has seen the girl before. On the other hand, Hikari was shown pointing out at the constellations that Taihei once tried to show his sister. Hikari also had a snippet of the memory of being with Taihei.

Who is this girl, and why does she have memories of Taihei seemingly caring for her? She even bears the diamond logo of Taihei's company on her hairpin.

Moreover, it has also been revealed that Alex Tachibana's presence in Japan may not be a coincidence but is instead the result of manipulations of Manager Kanau, the boss at the company he works for together with Taihei and Bomber.

Kanau was the one who convinced Alex to move to Japan. She also seems to be related to Hikari in some mysterious way. But what does she want to accomplish by sending Alex to spy on Umaru's home life? Could she be checking out if Umaru would make a good friend for Hikari, or could she instead be plotting something sinister?

The next episode's title, "Umaru and Hikari," teases some answers to Hikari's true identity and purpose. The preview also shows more interactions between the shy Nana Ebina and her ultimate crush, Taihei.

"Himouto! Umaru-chan R" airs on Sundays at 11:30 p.m. JST on AT-X and at midnight JST on Tokyo MX and BS11. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for regions outside Japan via Amazon Prime's Anime Strike service.