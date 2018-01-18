'Hitman' TV Series in the Works? Geoff Johns Hints at DC Comics' Antihero's Live-Action Treatment

(Photo: Facebook/ Hitman) Promotional image for "Hitman."

It looks like DC Comics is bringing a classic 90s character to the forefront.

DC chief creative officer Geoff Johns has teased that Hitman, a superpowered contract killer created by Garth Ennis and John McCrea, might be the star of a new live-action television series.

When asked about what they have in mind for Hitman, Johns said, per Comic Book Resources:

We are talking about Hitman.

Of course nothing has been made official yet. Johns was far from specific as to what they planned to do about the character. What's set in stone for now is that fans of the antihero will have something to look forward to.

Hitman is not to be confused with the video game character Agent 47. Hitman in the DC Comics universe is the alter-ego of the ex-Marine Gulf War veteran Tommy Monaghan, who becomes a contract killer from the Cauldron, a lower-class Irish district of Gotham City.

Making his first appearance in "The Demon Annual No. 2" as part of the "Bloodlines" crossover back in 1993, Hitman got his superpowers including x-ray and telepathy after he was bitten by a Bloodlines parasite called Glonth.

This made Hitman more deadly as he is naturally highly skilled in use of almost all types of firearms and was also excellent in hand-to-hand combatant.

After his debut, Hitman received his own self-titled series in 1996 with Ennis and McCrea also at the helm. It lasted 61 issues and in some he met heroes like Batman, Green Lantern and even Superman.

Hitman has a very different perspective with regards to serving justice so Slash Film believes that a show surrounding the character should be a nice contrast to the current DC Comics TV adaptations like the one featuring The Flash and Supergirl.

Whether Hitman gets his own TV series, fans will have to keep their eyes peeled on that one for now.