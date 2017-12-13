(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Jeffrey Beall) C.J. Fiedorowicz with the Houston Texans in 2014.

Houston Texans tight end C.J. Fiedorowicz might be forced to call it a career after he sustained his third concussion of the season during their 24–13 defeat to the Tennessee Titans earlier this month.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Fiedorowicz might not be able to play again after he was diagnosed with his fourth concussion in the past two seasons. The fourth-year pro would have to pass a team physical before he's allowed to return to the field, and if he fails to do so, his career could be over.

Fiedorowicz has been placed on the injured reserve list by the Texans after his latest concussion, and Schefter has noted that the Texans were already concerned about the possibility him retiring early when they signed him to a three-year, $21.5-million contract extension with $10 million guaranteed earlier this summer.

Schefter said Fiedorowicz's contract includes a de-escalator clause that would reduce his base salary by $2.8 million if he was cut due to a preexisting condition like a concussion.

Meanwhile, Texans head coach Bill O'Brien was asked about Fiedorowicz's status during a press conference on Monday and he told reporters he had no knowledge of the situation the tight end was in.

"I have not. I saw that report yesterday and I have no knowledge of that, maybe somebody else in our organization does, but I don't. I don't have any knowledge of that report that was out yesterday," O'Brien said, via the Texans' official website.

O'Brien also noted that he expects Fiedorowicz to return to the field next season.

"Again, I expect it that way. We think very highly of C.J. (Fiedorowicz). He just signed a contract extension here, I believe last year. We think he's a really good Y tight end for us. So, we'd love to see him back. But again, I don't have any knowledge of that report that was out yesterday," he stated.