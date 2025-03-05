Home News How many Americans will observe 40 days of Lent this year?

Lent, which begins Wednesday with the Ash Wednesday observance, is a season on the church calendar that generally involves someone giving up something for a period of 40 days. So, what percentage of Americans will observe the Lenten season this year?

According to Lifeway Resources, just under three-quarters of Americans will not be observing the liturgical season of Lent.

In a report published Tuesday, Lifeway found that 74% of respondents said they don't usually observe Lent, while 26% said they typically do take part in the season.

Respondents who were the most likely to say they were going to participate in Lent were Catholics (58%) and Hispanics (36%), while respondents who “rarely or never attend a religious service” were the least likely to observe Lent (89%).

Regarding the nearly 9 in 10 non-religious respondents who do not observe Lent, Lifeway Executive Director Scott McConnell noted they “have little incentive to follow His example of fasting in the wilderness for 40 days.”

“However, nothing prevents non-Christians from participating in Lent as they do in other cultural trends that call for refraining from an activity such as Dry January or No Shave November,” McConnell stated, as quoted in the report.

Among respondents who do observe Lent, 50% said they “fast from a favorite food or beverage” during the season, while 37% said they “fast from a bad habit,” and 34% “pray more,” while 25% “fast from a favorite activity” and 22% “read Lenten Bible verses or devotions.”

“Fasting is on the Christian liturgical calendar not unlike the Jewish Yom Kippur and Muslim Ramadan,” McConnell continued. “In Christianity, self-denial does not earn someone heavenly favor but redirects the believer’s thoughts and priorities toward the one they proclaim as their Lord, Jesus Christ.”

The report drew from a survey of 1,200 Americans conducted Aug. 14-30, 2024, with a sampling error of +/- 3.3% at the 95% confidence level.

The findings are similar to a 2016 survey that Lifeway reported on in February 2017, in which the research organization found that 24% of respondents observed Lent, while 76% did not.

According to the 2016 numbers, 61% of Catholics responded that they observe Lent, while 28% of self-identified Evangelicals and 20% of Protestants said the same.

Lent is a season of preparation for Easter Sunday, with participants often giving up certain things. The time alludes to Jesus’ 40-day fast in the wilderness, as described in Matthew 4:1-11.