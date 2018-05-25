How People Can Make the Most Out of This Year's Memorial Day Weekend

Unsplash/Andrew Pons Flags of the United States are planted and lined up along the ground

Memorial Day weekend offers a nice break from the hectic work schedule people grind through on a daily basis.

This extended weekend is a welcome break for many people, as they take advantage of the holiday to relax as much as they can.

There are also other people who want to make use of the free time for other purposes such as doing things they simply do not have enough time for most of the year.

The one thing that is certain is that people will not be lacking for choices in terms of activities for this holiday weekend.

First and foremost, Memorial Day is about honoring those brave men and women who have paid the ultimate price for defending the United States.

As a way to honor those fallen soldiers, people can visit nearby national cemeteries and offer prayers. It's a small gesture, but its one that lets the soldiers know that the things they did for the country will never be forgotten.

There are also military history museums that people can head to if they want to learn more about the heroic acts performed by the soldiers of years past.

One more option that will be available to people is to attend the National Memorial Day Parade. The parade will take place at Constitution Avenue in Washington, D.C. on May 28, and it will go from 2 to 4 p.m.

For folks who won't be in the Washington, D.C. area for Memorial Day, they can still catch the parade online, as it will be streamed live on YouTube and Military.com.

The parade will feature a "moving timeline of American military history" and also remind viewers of the true essence of this holiday.

There are other activities for people to do after they are done visiting military establishments and ahead of the National Memorial Day Parade.

Also, sports fans are in for a treat this weekend.

Major League Baseball has scheduled some pretty intriguing matchups for this holiday weekend. Among those that will be appointment viewing for die-hard baseball fans is the matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Boston Red Sox, two teams that have gotten off to great starts this season who could be playing deep into October.

The New York Yankees will also be hosting a fellow potential playoff team this weekend in the Los Angeles Angels.

In the NBA, the two Conference Finals matchups could be decided this weekend as the Boston Celtics will try to eliminate LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, while in the west, the Houston Rockets will attempt to pull off the upset when they go to Oakland to take on the Golden State Warriors.

Of course, people can also have fun even if they just stay home this weekend. Hosting barbecue parties is a popular activity during this time of the year, and with many grills on sale, now is the right time to get a new grill and cook up some delicious food.

There are all kinds of ways to spend Memorial Day weekend, and it's up to people to decide which one works best for them.