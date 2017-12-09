Facebook/HowToGetAwayWithMurder Promotional image for 'How to Get Away With Murder'

There is no way that Oliver (Conrad Ricamora) and Connor's (Jack Falahee) relationship will be free of angst in the current season of "How to Get Away with Murder."

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, showrunner Pete Nowalk hinted that Connor's father, who is still concerned about his affair with Oliver, may ask him to reconsider his options. Jeff (guest star D.W. Moffett) learned that his son's boyfriend was HIV positive. Nowalk said, though, that they would bring back the storyline when they see fit. At the moment, Oliver's condition will take the back seat since the show is more focused on other controversial cases, like finding Laurel's (Karla Souza) lost baby.

"We do mention it when I think it's appropriate. Like, Connor mentioned it with his father because he thought his father didn't like Oliver because Oliver was positive. They're both on Prep. ... I want it to be a big nothing to people as long as you can get proper treatment. ... I think to me the Oliver story isn't just about that, it's just one of the many, many millions of characteristics about him. I think that's sort of my point," the EP explained.

Meanwhile, spoilers for the midseason premiere indicate that new details will be revealed about the night Laurel gave birth and lost her baby. Viewers are aware that it was Annalise (Viola Davis) who assisted her during childbirth. She found her former student in labor, stuck in her building elevator. When Laurel gained consciousness, her child was nowhere to be found.

There are speculations that Annalise hid the baby at her apartment, but there are other more interesting fan theories. One posits that it was Frank (Charlie Weber) who abducted the baby. This is alleged because he believes he is the child's true father and not Wes (Alfred Enoch).

It could be remembered that Laurel and Frank slept together while she was still with her dead boyfriend.

"How to Get Away with Murder" season 4 will return on Thursday, Jan. 18, at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.