REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer A man walks past a logo during the presentation the Huawei's new smartphone, the Ascend P7, launched by China's Huawei Technologies in Paris.

Users are treated another look at the upcoming flagship Huawei P20.

A couple of press renders have been leaked, and they show the smartphone's iPhone X-like notch. The one on the Huawei handset, however, is much smaller than the one on Apple's most expensive mobile offering.

While the notch is not exactly something that iOS users loved on the iPhone X, it seems that some manufacturers are looking to incorporate it on their own flagships. That being said, the Huawei P20 is will not be the only one coming out this year toting a notch.

The leaked Huawei P20 renders arrived hours before Samsung was set to unveil their next-generation flagships, the Samsung Galaxy S9. GSM Arena believes the timing of their emergence could be an attempt to steal the thunder from the South Korean's big reveal.

After all, a lot of flagships were supposed to be showcased at the Mobile World Congress (MWC), but manufacturers decided to delay the launch reportedly so as to not be overshadowed by the Samsung Galaxy S9 duo.

Huawei was supposed to show off the P20 family at the event as well, but the company decided to push it back to March instead. This did not stop the tech firm from trying to steal the show from its competitor though.

Going back to the leaked renders, the regular Huawei P20 sports a home button on the front embedded on the bottom bezel, which is the thickest of the bunch, but is still relatively thin.

The Plus version is expected to have the sensor on the back, along with what is said to be a tri-camera setup, which will include not two but three snappers.

There is another model believed to be the Huawei P20 Pro, which will come with Kirin 970 processor, 6 to 8 gigabytes (GB) of random access memory (RAM), 128 to 256 GB of storage, and a massive 4,000mAh battery.

Judging by the beefy specs, this version is expected to come with the same camera configuration as the one on the Plus model of the flagship.

The Huawei P20 family is set to see the light of day on March 27.