'Incredibles 2' Villain Revealed; Is The Screenslaver Voiced by Benedict Cumberbatch?

"Incredibles 2" has a new trailer, as the Parrs are back at it again, about 14 years after the first movie came out in cinemas. The official poster has also been revealed, and along with the new promo materials, the new villain is finally unveiled.

Disney-Pixar has posted on Twitter ahead of the launch of the trailer, and even this teaser is a revelation in itself. In it is a first look at the official movie poster of the "Incredibles 2," showing the whole Parr family, complete with Jack-jack hanging by a baby carrier from Bob Parr's (voiced by Craig T. Nelson) suited chest.

YouTube/Disney Pixar A mysterious masked and goggled person has taken over screens all over the city, just as the Parr family is dealing with a campaign to bring the Supers back.

"Suit up. A new #Incredibles2 trailer debuts tomorrow!" the studio announced on Thursday, April 12, and even then, the face of an unnamed villain already looms above the "Incredibles 2" logo.

Now that the official trailer is out, fans can now put a name to that sinister face with the glowing goggles. the new villain calls himself The Screenslaver, in what could be a comment on modern society's seeming inability to get away from screens, as Paste Magazine noted.

Interestingly, there is no voice credit to be found in public for the new villain. There is some speculation that it could be Benedict Cumberbatch, but even trusted movie info source IMDB draws a blank on The Screenslaver's actor identity.

"The Screenslaver interrupts this program for an important announcement," the villain introduces himself even as he takes over the TV broadcasts all over the city. His brief intro is then followed by all the monitors showing a flickering, checkered and spiral pattern that immediately put some citizens into a trance.

Youtube/Disney/Pixar Disney and Pixar's "Incredibles 2," which has just come out with its first official trailer, opens in theatres in 3D on June 15, 2018.

This development prompts Bob, also known as Mr. Incredible, to phone up Frozone (voiced by Samuel L. Jackson) to which the latter immediately springs into action. All this goes down just as the domestic situation of the Parrs have taken a turn for the complicated, as the official synopsis hinted at.

"In 'Incredibles 2,' Helen (voice of Holly Hunter) is called on to lead a campaign to bring Supers back, while Bob (voice of Craig T. Nelson) navigates the day-to-day heroics of "normal" life at home with Violet (voice of Sarah Vowell), Dash (voice of Huck Milner) and baby Jack-Jack—whose super powers are about to be discovered," the synopsis began, as quoted by Collider.

This mission, which Helen has sacrificed her time with her family to see through, is now held up by the appearance of the new villain and his schemes. It's up to the Parrs, with some help from Frozone and designer Edna Mode (voiced by Brad Bird) to come through to save the day, and hopefully be back at home in time for dinner.

The video below is the first actual, non-teaser trailer for "Incredibles 2," which is coming out in about two months on June 15 to theaters everywhere.