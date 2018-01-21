'Indiana Jones 5' Might Be Steven Spielberg's Next Film

(Photo: Reuters/Vincent Kessler) U.S. director Steven Spielberg (L) positions cast member Harrison Ford at a photocall for the film ''Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull'' at the 61st Cannes Film Festival May 18, 2008.

"Indiana Jones 5" is next on the agenda of the legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg, if the latest report is anything to go by.

This is according to sources that spoke to Deadline. News about the return of the classic franchise first emerged in 2015 with both Spielberg and lead actor Harrison Ford expressing interest to return.

During that time, the director is eyeing "Jurassic World" lead Chris Pratt to star alongside Ford in "Indiana Jones" although there is no word yet if this is still the plan.

There are rumors that Pratt is set to play a younger iteration of the iconic character although nothing has been confirmed yet. There are those who believe that his inclusion might pave the way for Ford to pass the torch to the "Guardians of the Galaxy" star.

Although Spielberg did say back in 2015 that Ford is the one and only Indiana Jones:

I don't think anyone could replace Harrison as Indy. It's certainly not my intention to have another actor step into his shoes in the way there have been many actors that have played Spider-Man or Batman. There is only going to be one actor playing Indiana Jones and that's Harrison Ford.

David Koepp, who frequently collaborates with Spielberg, was brought on board to write the script for the next adventure of the fedora-sporting archaeologist.

At the time, "Indiana Jones 5" was slated for a 2019 release, but it has since been pushed to July 10, 2020, a date that appears to be pushing through with Spielberg eyeing it as his next project.

Apart from bringing Indy back, Spielberg is also reportedly eyeing on a remake of the 1961 classic "West Side Story" remake, which is apparently his "dream project."

Deadline believes that knowing how Spielberg can quickly move on from one project to another, it is possible that after "Indiana Jones 5," it is likely he will move on to "West Side Story."