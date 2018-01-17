Indianapolis Colts Rumors: Patriots' OC Josh McDaniels Could Be the Colts' Next Head Coach

REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell Josh McDaniels is rumored to be the next head coach of Indianapolis Colts.

Several National Football League franchises are now in for some major shake-ups with regard to their coaching teams. In the Indianapolis Colts' case, there are speculations that their vacant head coach position could be given to Josh McDaniels.

Reports are rife that the Colts' management has narrowed down its list of potential new head coaches for the team with McDaniels listed at the top. If the speculations are true, he will be leaving his job as the offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, league sources have already told him and fellow reporter Tom Pelissero that the Colts were looking forward to getting McDaniels.

In a social media post on Twitter, Rapoport said: "The #Colts have held strong with their pursuit of #Patriots OC Josh McDaniels and that is expected to be his choice when an offer comes, sources tell me and @TomPelissero."

The news came shortly after an earlier rumor emerged that McDaniels was likely to fill in the now-vacant head coaching position for the Tennessee Titans. However, newer reports are placing more weight on the possibility that he could be moving to the Colts.

It is also important to note that McDaniels was previously reported as one of the top choices for the New York Giants as their new head coach. However, recent accounts confirmed that the Giants are leaning more towards picking Minnesota Vikings' OC, Pat Shurmur.

Meanwhile, there are also reports that McDaniels is already preparing to leave the Patriots by helping assemble the franchise's coaching team with Matt Eberflus as the potential new defensive coordinator.

While a deal between the Colts and McDaniels has yet to be finalized, a report from the earlier part of year claimed that the parties have already sat down to negotiate.

The Colts' head coach position was vacated after the franchise fired Chuck Pagano late last year. In an earlier report by Indy Star, there were at least eight names that emerged as possible replacements. Apart from McDaniels, the list included Steve Wilks, Jim Schwartz, Dave Toub, Kris Richard, Frank Reich, Matt Nagy and Mike Vrabel.