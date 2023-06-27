 U.S. |

Inside the innovative cancer hospital on a mission to save lives through faith, prayer and science

By Billy Hallowell, Contributor
The entrance of the Oasis of Hope Hospital in Tijuana, Mexico. | The Christian Post/Leonardo Blair

Christian Post reporter Leonardo Blair recently visited Oasis of Hope Hospital, a Mexico-based alternative cancer center where patients and doctors mix faith and science.

Blair had the chance to speak with people "who say they have been blessed by the work of the alternative cancer treatment clinic [and] are singing praises to both God and the medical team helping to keep them alive."

Listen to Blair unpack his visit, what he observed, how faith and prayer play a role in healing and more on the latest episode of "The Inside Story" podcast: 

Plus, read Blair’s written report.

The Inside Story” takes you behind the headlines of the biggest faith, culture and political headlines of the week. In 15 minutes or less, Christian Post staff writers and editors will help you navigate and understand what’s driving each story, the issues at play — and why it all matters.

Listen to more Christian podcasts today on the Edifi app

