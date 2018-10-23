'Invasion' or 'Huddled Masses'? 5 Christian Leaders React to Immigrant Caravan

Expand | Collapse (Screenshot: YouTube/ABC News) Thousands of Latin American migrants making their way through Central America to get to the United States of America. Thousands of people from Central America are on their way to the United States of America as part of a large group of immigrants many are calling a "caravan." Estimated by the United Nations to have as many as 7,200 men, women, and children, the caravan entered Mexico earlier this week and is expected to get to the USA's southern border soon. Their headline-grabbing presence has reignited political debate over immigration policy, including the admission of refugees and President Donald Trump's much promoted border wall. Here are five Christian leaders' reactions to the news of the approaching immigration caravan. They range from support for the immigrants' well-being to the sense that they constitute an invasion.

Mike Huckabee Expand | Collapse (Photo: Reuters/Brian Snyder) Republican 2016 presidential hopeful Mike Huckabee speaks at the First in the Nation Republican Leadership Conference in Nashua, New Hampshire, April 18, 2016. Former Arkansas governor and Southern Baptist pastor Mike Huckabee took to social media to label the caravan an attempted "invasion" of the United States. The former presidential hopeful and vocal Donald Trump supporter posted his opinions to Twitter on Monday, getting more than 35,000 likes and over 11,000 retweets. "America is great because immigrants helped make it great but what's brewing at the border is NOT immigration-its an invasion! @realDonaldTrump cannot allow people to overrun the borders," tweeted Huckabee.

Tony Suarez Expand | Collapse (Photo: tonysuarez.webs.com) Rev. Tony Suarez serves as National Vice President of Chapters for the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference, America's largest Hispanic evangelical association serving over 40,000 congregations in the United States and Puerto Rico. The Reverend Tony Suarez, executive vice president of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference and member of the president's evangelical advisory board, expressed sympathy with those in the caravan. In a pair of posts to his Twitter account on Monday, Suarez explained that the people in the caravan should be given a chance at asylum. "There's nothing wrong or illegal with people approaching our border & applying for asylum. That doesn't mean we have to receive everyone that comes but they certainly can apply. This is one of those 'right ways' that people can come...like Ted Cruz's father when he sought asylum," tweeted Suarez. "If it's wrong to seek asylum, remove this plaque from the Statue of Liberty 'Give me your tired your poor your HUDDLED MASSES yearning to breathe free the wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these the homeless tempest-tossed to me I lift my lamp beside the golden door!'" he later added.

Pat Robertson Expand | Collapse Screenshot/CBN CBN founder Pat Robertson appears on the "700 Club" just ten days after suffering a stroke. Longtime host of "The 700 Club" and notable conservative Christian leader Pat Robertson commented on a recent episode of his show that he believed liberal billionaire George Soros was behind the caravan. "The person who has apparently been financing this thing is George Soros. Now, we don't have hard evidence on that, but that's the suspicion," said Robertson, as quoted by the leftwing site Right Wing Watch. Robertson went on to state that he believes that the Department of Justice should investigate Soros' nonprofits to see if there is indeed a link between him and the caravan. "My suggestion is that the Justice Department needs to get a warrant to search the books of the Soros foundation to see if indeed they have been setting this thing up," continued Robertson. "The whole idea was to use these people to embarrass the president just before the election."

World Vision Expand | Collapse The international Christian humanitarian organization World Vision has released a statement demanding that the needs of the immigrants in the caravan, especially the children, be looked after. World Vision expressed concern over the "health and safety of children and families fleeing the violence in Honduras" and proceeded to "urge that measures are taken to appropriately care for these children while they are on the move." "Because World Vision works in hundreds of communities in Latin America, we understand the violence and sense of hopelessness that is driving families to leave their homes," stated the organization. "As Christians, we are called to love and serve the most vulnerable among us, to welcome the stranger, and to show hospitality to those in need (Matthew 25:35)."

Mark Tooley Expand | Collapse Mark Tooley is the president of the Institute on Religion and Democracy (IRD). Mark Tooley, president of the Institute on Religion & Democracy, sent The Christian Post a statement on Tuesday regarding the controversy. "Sympathy and compassion should be offered to all who endure difficult living circumstances no matter where they live," explained Tooley. "Central America is poorer and more unsafe than the USA. And much of the world is poorer and more unsafe than Central America." Tooley warned that no country "can long survive with completely open borders," adding that the federal government "has a duty to protect our borders and to carefully determine who can enter." "Persons who can walk into the USA should not be given automatic preference over persons from the other side of the world who have patiently applied for entry," said Tooley. "A Christian understanding of statecraft includes upholding borders, rule of law and national interest, understanding that quick benefits for some may preclude assisting others."