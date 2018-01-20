REUTERS/Robert Galbraith Apple CEO Tim Cook confirms upcoming iOS update will allow iPhone users to disable throttling of CPU.

In a recent interview, Apple CEO Tim Cook confirmed that an upcoming iOS update would give iPhone users the option to not experience the slowing down of their devices' CPU performance.

Before 2017 ended until the beginning of the year, Apple had been hounded with complaints, lawsuits, and inquiries from government officials after the company confirmed that it had needed to throttle the CPU speeds on its iPhones with aging batteries.

For the first time, Cook directly responded to all these events and shared that they were working on an iOS update that would arrive with a setting allowing iPhone users to choose if they want to experience slower CPU speeds than normal or risk having the phone suddenly turn itself off.

As explained by Apple, adjusting the iPhones' performance helps prevent a device with an older battery from randomly shutting down. The company has since apologized for this mechanism, offered a $50 discount on battery replacements, and promised a couple of iOS updates to address the issue.

In Apple's earlier apology letter, the iPhone maker confirmed that an upcoming iOS update would provide a feature that would make the status of the battery and CPU visible to the users. Then, during a recent interview with ABC, Cook also said they would be adding an option that would let users disable the throttling of the devices' speeds.

However, Cook added: "We don't recommend it because we think that people's iPhones are really important to them and you never can tell when something is so urgent."

In the same interview, Cook maintained that they had explained what the iOS update focusing on the CPU speeds and handling iPhone batteries would do. He added: "But I don't think a lot of people were paying attention, and maybe we should have been clear as well. And so we deeply apologize for anybody that thinks we had some other kind of motivation."

iOS 11.2.5 is the latest version available on beta for developers. However, Cook confirmed that the options to view the battery and CPU performance would not be released until next month. Because of this, reports suggest that this feature could reach the public by March.